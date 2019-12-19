Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kim Jong-un's birthday remains non-holiday on 2020 calendars

SEOUL, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- The presumed birthday of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un remains a non-holiday on the country's calendar for next year.

Kim is known to have been born on Jan. 8, 1984, though the North hasn't officially confirmed the date.

According to a recently published calendar obtained by Yonhap News Agency, the date is marked as an ordinary working day, contrasting with the birthdays of Kim's late grandfather and father, Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il, which are celebrated as national holidays.

The quiet passing of the incumbent leader's birthday could be due to his comparatively young age.

Kim's father, the late leader Kim Jong-il, saw his birthday designated as a national holiday in 1982 when he was 40, two years after he was anointed as successor to his father and national founder Kim Il-sung.

This North Korean calendar, obtained by Yonhap News Agency, shows the birthday of leader Kim Jong-un on Jan. 8 unmarked as a national holiday. (Yonhap)

