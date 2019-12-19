Exports of farm goods up despite overall trade slump
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEJONG, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's outbound shipments of agricultural products edged up in the January-November period from a year earlier, data showed Thursday, although other sectors faced an extended slump in outbound shipments.
The country's exports of agricultural goods grew 0.8 percent to reach US$6.41 billion in the first 11 months of the year, according to the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp.
Outbound shipments of fresh goods especially shot up, rising 7 percent on-year to hit $1.23 billion, and exports of such goods are widely expected to hit a fresh high this year, from its previous record high of $1.27 billion posted in 2018.
The country's overall exports are widely projected to drop by 10 percent this year from a year earlier amid a slump in the chip industry coupled with the growing protectionism around the globe.
South Korea's exports slipped 14.3 percent in November from a year earlier to extend their slump to a 12th consecutive month. It marked the longest drop since the 19-month consecutive decrease seen from January 2015 to July 2016.
By products, exports of ginseng rose 9 percent to reach $184 million amid growing demand from Asian nations, including Vietnam and Japan.
Outbound shipments of kimchi, a traditional Korean side dish eaten with most meals, climbed 7 percent as the products are introduced at a higher number of large supermarkets in major areas, including the U.S.
Other key products that enjoyed a sharp increase in exports included strawberries, grapes, and onions.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
