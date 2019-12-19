Go to Contents Go to Navigation

PM urges swift parliamentary passage of budget-related bills

All Headlines 10:36 December 19, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's prime minister called on the National Assembly Thursday to swiftly handle tax-related bills needed to back up the implementation of next year's budget and key proposals on people's livelihoods.

The National Assembly passed the government's 2020 budget bill and four related supplementary measures on Dec. 10, the final day of its regular session, but 22 other proposals, mostly focused on tax-code revisions, are still pending.

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon called on parliament to speed up the passage of the remaining bills to help the government smoothly execute fiscal spending for next year.

"It is an unprecedented event that the National Assembly approved the government's budget bill but failed to review its back-up proposals," Lee said at a policy meeting on state affairs.

"I am urging parliament to swiftly correct such an abnormal state at an early date," he added.

Rival parties have been wrangling over reform bills on a parliamentary fast-track, inviting public criticism that the passage of bills on people's livelihoods is being delayed.

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon (2nd from R) presides over the government's meeting on state affairs on Dec. 19, 2019 at the government complex building in Seoul. (Yonhap)

sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#budget bill #prime minister
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!