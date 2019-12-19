Samsung heir, Swedish tycoon Wallenberg discuss AI, 5G network cooperation
SEOUL, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong has met with the point man of Swedish business dynasty Wallenberg Group to discuss cooperation opportunities, company officials said Thursday.
Lee, the de facto leader of Samsung Group, spoke with Marcus Wallenberg, a key member of the Wallenberg family who also heads financial group SEB AB, on Wednesday during a South Korea-Sweden business summit in Seoul, according to them.
Wallenberg came to South Korea as part of a business delegation accompanying Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven's visit to the country.
The two tycoons reportedly discussed cooperation in the area of 5G mobile networks, artificial intelligence and other future technologies.
Wallenberg in the business summit delivered a speech about digitalization and emphasized that the two nations should create synergy in 5G and AI technologies.
Samsung has been trying to benchmark Wallenberg Group in terms of corporate governance as both are family-run conglomerates.
In 2003, Samsung reportedly formed a special task force to analyze Wallenberg Group's business management.
