ETFs' net asset value hits record high
SEOUL, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- The net asset value of exchange traded funds (ETFs) hit a record high on the back of the bullish run on the local stock market, fueled by eased uncertainties over the Sino-American trade tussle, data showed on Thursday.
The net asset value of ETFs reached 48.83 trillion won (US$41.89 billion) as of Wednesday, the highest on record since 2002, when the investment vehicle made a debut on the local stock market, according to the data compiled by the Korea Exchange.
An ETF refers to an investment fund traded on stock exchanges and invests in a basket of stocks that track an index, or commodities and bonds.
The net asset value more than doubled in the past five years from the 19 trillion-won level in 2014, as investors sought safer investment destinations.
According to KRX data, about 80 percent of the 445 ETFs listed on the Seoul bourse are equity-linked ETFs, which are considered relatively riskier compared to bond-linked ETFs.
From the beginning of the second half of this year, the net asset value of ETFs hovered in the 41 trillion-won range but jumped in late October amid hopes of a trade deal between the United States and China.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
-
2
BTS' 'Map of the Soul' album certified gold in France
-
3
BTS' 'Map of the Soul' tops S. Korean album chart for 2019
-
4
(LEAD) N.K. propaganda outlet slams Amb. Harris for treating S. Korea like U.S. colony
-
5
(LEAD) Samsung denies selling 1 mln Galaxy Fold smartphones
-
1
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
-
2
(LEAD) Samsung denies selling 1 mln Galaxy Fold smartphones
-
3
Korean cuisine effective for weight loss, avoiding illness: research
-
4
(LEAD) U.S. hopes N. Korea refrains from nuclear, long-range missile tests: Pentagon
-
5
N.K. propaganda outlet slams Amb. Harris for treating S. Korea like U.S. colony
-
1
S. Korea mulling various options, including troops dispatch, over Strait of Hormuz role: officials
-
2
S. Korean pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun ready to take on any role for Cardinals
-
3
(2nd LD) Top U.S. negotiator says U.S. 'not focused on' initial $5 billion demand anymore
-
4
(LEAD) Top U.S. general says N. Korea could test long-range missile: reports
-
5
Moon to hold bilateral summit with Abe in China next week