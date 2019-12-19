Taihan Electric Wire wins US$119 mln cable deal in Australia
SEOUL, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- Taihan Electric Wire Co., a major cable maker in South Korea, said Thursday that it has won a A$173 million (US$119 million) deal in Australia.
Under the deal with power transmission company TransGrid, Taihan Electric Wire will install 330-kilovolt underground cables connecting Rookwood to Beaconsfield in the Australian state of New South Wales. The project is meant to meet growing electricity demand in the region.
Taihan Electric Wire won the contract on a full turnkey basis, which means the company will deliver the cables as well as take charge of installation and testing.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
-
2
BTS' 'Map of the Soul' album certified gold in France
-
3
BTS' 'Map of the Soul' tops S. Korean album chart for 2019
-
4
(LEAD) N.K. propaganda outlet slams Amb. Harris for treating S. Korea like U.S. colony
-
5
(LEAD) Samsung denies selling 1 mln Galaxy Fold smartphones
-
1
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
-
2
(LEAD) Samsung denies selling 1 mln Galaxy Fold smartphones
-
3
Korean cuisine effective for weight loss, avoiding illness: research
-
4
(LEAD) U.S. hopes N. Korea refrains from nuclear, long-range missile tests: Pentagon
-
5
N.K. propaganda outlet slams Amb. Harris for treating S. Korea like U.S. colony
-
1
S. Korea mulling various options, including troops dispatch, over Strait of Hormuz role: officials
-
2
S. Korean pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun ready to take on any role for Cardinals
-
3
(2nd LD) Top U.S. negotiator says U.S. 'not focused on' initial $5 billion demand anymore
-
4
(LEAD) Top U.S. general says N. Korea could test long-range missile: reports
-
5
Moon to hold bilateral summit with Abe in China next week