Moon to hold summit with Xi in China next week
SEOUL, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in will hold a summit with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, next week when he visits China for annual trilateral talks with Chinese and Japanese leaders, Moon's office said Thursday.
The Moon-Xi summit will take place on Dec. 23 in Beijing, where the two leaders will discuss ways to promote bilateral ties and the Korea peace process, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
"They plan to discuss ways to develop the Korea-China relations and promote bilateral cooperation and hold in-depth exchanges of views about the situations on the Korean Peninsula," Cheong Wa Dae's deputy spokesman, Han Jung-woo, told a press briefing.
Moon will visit the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu on Dec. 23-24 to attend a trilateral summit with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Moon also plans to hold a one-on-one meeting with the Chinese premier on Monday, Han added.
