Seoul outlines measures to prop up aviation industry
SEOUL, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Thursday outlined a package of measures to prop up the aviation industry as it seeks to foster it into a new growth engine amid a slowing economy.
The aviation industry has long been a major contributor to the country's economic growth. But it is heavily reliant on outbound travel demand and overseas maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services and highly vulnerable to exchange rates and other external uncertainties.
In the measures, aimed at strengthening the competitiveness of the aviation industry, the government will explore new markets and expand the main Incheon airport's accommodating capacity to increase inbound travel demand; finance purchases of airplanes and lower airport usage fees for airlines; invest in local MRO companies; and preemptively manage safety risks based on data, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
In 2018, the number of passengers on international routes jumped to 86 million from 35 million in 2008. Outbound passengers accounted for nearly 70 percent and inbound travelers accounted for the remainder, the statement said.
"The domestic aviation industry posted 7.2-percent growth last year though the national economy grew about 2 percent. We badly need to attract inbound travelers as outbound demand has nearly reached a saturation point due to a decline in population, aging population and slowing growth," a ministry official said.
The world's aviation market is expected to grow 3.5 percent annually by 2025, with the Northeast Asian aviation market expected to grow 6.1 percent during the same period, according to the International Air Transportation Association (IATA).
In the past decades, local airlines have focused on transporting passengers and cargoes but they sent their planes overseas for MRO services.
"The government aims to help local companies obtain deals to provide MRO services for 20 planes operated by local and overseas carriers in 2020 from four this year," the statement said.
