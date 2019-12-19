(LEAD) LPGA star Park In-bee to ramp up playing schedule in Olympic title defense bid
SEOUL, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean LPGA star Park In-bee said Thursday she'll increase her playing schedule in the early part of the 2020 season in a bid to defend her Olympic gold medal next summer.
And the 31-year-old Hall of Famer is also bracing herself for a tight battle to win one of four spots for Tokyo 2020.
"The competition is so tough that I think there's a 50-50 chance that I'll qualify for the Olympics (in Tokyo)," Park told reporters at a corporate event in Seoul. "I think the key will be the performance during the first half of the year. And if I am good enough to qualify for the Olympics, then I think I'll have a chance to do well at the Olympics, too."
Park won the women's gold medal in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, as golf returned to the Olympics after 116 years. Park was in the midst of an injury-plagued season -- she was limited to just 10 tournaments and none after June -- but came through with a gutsy performance in Brazil. Park shot 16-under 268 to beat Lydia Ko of New Zealand, then world No. 1, by five strokes.
The Olympic field will be limited to 60 players each for the men's and women's competitions. For the women, the top-15 players in the world rankings as of June 29, 2020, will be eligible, with a limit of four players per country.
Park is currently 14th in the rankings, but there are five South Korean golfers ahead of her: Ko Jin-young (No. 1), Park Sung-hyun (No. 2), Kim Sei-young (No. 6), Lee Jeong-eun (No. 7) and Kim Hyo-joo (No. 13).
Park In-bee began this year at No. 4 but has taken a big fall as she went winless on the LPGA Tour for the first time since 2016. She played in 17 tournaments and had six top-10 finishes.
Park said rankings can change in a hurry, depending on golfers' finishes in a couple of tournaments. She conceded one of the four Olympic spots to Ko, who has been No. 1 since the last week of July, and added that everyone else will be vying for the remaining three berths.
"I've dropped quite a bit in the rankings because I didn't win this year, but I believe I will have my share of chances (to qualify for the Olympics)," Park said. "If I am playing well during the first part of the season, I should be able to win a couple of tournaments and that should get me into the Olympics."
The 31-year-old had cut down on her playing schedule in recent years, but she'll jump into action right away in 2020, hoping to make some early move in the world rankings.
She will move to her home in Las Vegas next week to begin her offseason training, and she plans to compete at the season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions from Jan. 16-19. Park has typically begun her season in February or March. For 2020, she said her goal is to play between 15 and 18 out of 20 LPGA tournaments before the Olympic qualifying deadline in late June.
"My objective for 2020 is to win, regardless of what the tournament is," she said. "I've played in seasons where I didn't set any goal for myself. Now I realize athletes all must have a sense of purpose. If I can get just one win out of the way, then the rest will come easily."
Park, the youngest player to qualify for the LPGA Hall of Fame, has accomplished a great deal in her career, and she said the 2016 Olympic gold will always have a special place in her heart.
"I had been in a slump and struggling with injuries when I won that Olympic gold medal," Park recalled. "I don't think I've ever been so desperate to win anything in my career. It gave me the biggest sense of reward."
