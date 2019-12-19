(LEAD) SsangYong Motor workers OK self-rescue measures amid sales slump

The Indian parent has invested 130 billion won (US$112 million) in SsangYong Motor for the development of new vehicles, such as the Tivoli sport-utility vehicle, since its acquisition of the Korean unit in 2011.

SsangYong Motor has reportedly asked local lenders, including its main creditor, Korea Development Bank, KB Kookmin Bank and Woori Bank, to roll over 100 billion won worth of debt maturing in June.