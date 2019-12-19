Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Rotem wins 640 bln won subway train order

All Headlines 15:17 December 19, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Rotem Co., a South Korean railway system and plant equipment maker, said Thursday it has received a 640 billion won (US$550 million) subway train order from a local railroad company.

Hyundai Rotem will supply 448 subway train cars to replace the existing ones operated by the Korea Railroad Corp. (KORAIL), the company said in a statement.

KORAIL also operates bullet trains, called KTX, across the country.

This file photo provided by Hyundai Rotem shows a subway train running a railroad in Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


