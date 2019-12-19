KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DongkukStlMill 5,850 UP 20
TONGYANG 1,375 UP 65
SBC 15,500 UP 300
Hyundai M&F INS 29,100 DN 50
DB INSURANCE 57,400 DN 1,000
SLCORP 17,850 UP 100
Yuhan 238,000 UP 2,000
SamsungElec 56,000 DN 300
NHIS 13,000 0
SK Discovery 25,150 DN 100
LS 47,600 UP 800
GC Corp 125,500 UP 500
GS E&C 31,450 UP 350
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 31,200 DN 700
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 228,500 UP 1,500
KPIC 121,500 DN 2,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,720 UP 100
SKC 48,200 UP 800
AK Holdings 33,000 DN 200
LOTTE 38,550 UP 500
GS Retail 39,300 0
Donga Socio Holdings 107,500 0
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14300 UP200
KiaMtr 44,700 DN 550
Daesang 23,250 DN 100
SKNetworks 5,940 UP 50
ORION Holdings 16,900 0
SK hynix 93,600 UP 600
Youngpoong 630,000 DN 6,000
HyundaiEng&Const 42,550 UP 250
SamsungF&MIns 252,000 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 34,300 DN 200
Kogas 38,650 UP 150
Hanwha 25,300 UP 250
DB HiTek 25,800 DN 850
CJ 96,000 UP 1,100
JWPHARMA 28,700 UP 50
LGInt 14,850 DN 50
HankookShellOil 334,500 UP 2,500
BukwangPharm 14,250 UP 150
