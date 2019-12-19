DongkukStlMill 5,850 UP 20

TONGYANG 1,375 UP 65

SBC 15,500 UP 300

Hyundai M&F INS 29,100 DN 50

DB INSURANCE 57,400 DN 1,000

SLCORP 17,850 UP 100

Yuhan 238,000 UP 2,000

SamsungElec 56,000 DN 300

NHIS 13,000 0

SK Discovery 25,150 DN 100

LS 47,600 UP 800

GC Corp 125,500 UP 500

GS E&C 31,450 UP 350

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 31,200 DN 700

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 228,500 UP 1,500

KPIC 121,500 DN 2,000

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,720 UP 100

SKC 48,200 UP 800

AK Holdings 33,000 DN 200

LOTTE 38,550 UP 500

GS Retail 39,300 0

Donga Socio Holdings 107,500 0

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14300 UP200

KiaMtr 44,700 DN 550

Daesang 23,250 DN 100

SKNetworks 5,940 UP 50

ORION Holdings 16,900 0

SK hynix 93,600 UP 600

Youngpoong 630,000 DN 6,000

HyundaiEng&Const 42,550 UP 250

SamsungF&MIns 252,000 0

HANALL BIOPHARMA 34,300 DN 200

Kogas 38,650 UP 150

Hanwha 25,300 UP 250

DB HiTek 25,800 DN 850

CJ 96,000 UP 1,100

JWPHARMA 28,700 UP 50

LGInt 14,850 DN 50

HankookShellOil 334,500 UP 2,500

BukwangPharm 14,250 UP 150

(MORE)