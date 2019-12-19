KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
ILJIN MATERIALS 39,450 DN 350
TaekwangInd 1,000,000 UP 10,000
SsangyongCement 5,630 0
KAL 27,750 0
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,570 DN 120
LG Corp. 74,700 UP 200
SsangyongMtr 2,015 UP 80
BoryungPharm 15,450 DN 200
L&L 14,400 UP 250
NamyangDairy 423,000 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 44,800 DN 50
HYUNDAI STEEL 31,850 DN 300
KISWire 20,600 DN 200
LotteFood 411,500 0
NEXENTIRE 9,180 UP 110
CHONGKUNDANG 91,800 UP 500
KCC 236,000 UP 4,000
AmoreG 80,700 DN 300
HyundaiMtr 123,500 UP 500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 64,700 DN 300
ShinhanGroup 45,450 UP 150
HITEJINRO 27,650 DN 350
CJ LOGISTICS 152,000 0
DOOSAN 70,600 UP 400
DaelimInd 90,100 UP 800
Shinsegae 290,500 UP 3,500
Nongshim 233,000 DN 500
SGBC 35,700 UP 150
Hyosung 81,900 UP 600
Binggrae 54,700 DN 100
GCH Corp 21,400 UP 200
LotteChilsung 140,500 DN 2,500
KEPCO E&C 20,950 UP 1,700
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,600 DN 50
POSCO 246,500 DN 2,000
SPC SAMLIP 85,100 UP 100
SAMSUNG SDS 194,500 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 34,100 UP 50
KUMHOTIRE 4,055 UP 25
Ottogi 556,000 UP 4,000
