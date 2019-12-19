KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
IlyangPharm 22,350 0
DaeduckElec 10,400 UP 50
MERITZ SECU 3,915 UP 65
HtlShilla 85,600 DN 200
Hanmi Science 37,800 UP 100
SamsungElecMech 118,500 0
Hanssem 62,300 UP 100
KSOE 126,000 UP 2,000
Hanwha Chem 18,650 0
OCI 63,000 DN 400
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 54,700 UP 300
KorZinc 425,500 DN 1,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,110 DN 50
SYC 51,000 UP 300
HyundaiMipoDock 46,450 DN 50
IS DONGSEO 31,050 DN 300
S-Oil 96,700 UP 200
LG Innotek 132,000 UP 2,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 227,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI WIA 48,850 DN 1,250
KumhoPetrochem 77,500 DN 500
Mobis 261,000 DN 6,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 35,050 DN 250
HDC HOLDINGS 10,850 0
S-1 96,200 UP 100
Hanchem 104,500 DN 500
DWS 29,250 DN 50
UNID 46,800 UP 650
KEPCO 28,400 UP 300
SamsungSecu 38,700 UP 500
SKTelecom 243,000 UP 1,000
S&T MOTIV 43,250 DN 550
HyundaiElev 68,800 DN 800
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 26,500 DN 200
Hanon Systems 11,200 0
SK 257,000 UP 500
DAEKYO 6,170 UP 80
GKL 19,150 DN 50
Handsome 30,650 UP 350
WJ COWAY 93,600 UP 800
