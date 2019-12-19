LOTTE SHOPPING 136,000 DN 1,000

IBK 12,350 DN 50

KorElecTerm 43,750 UP 200

NamhaeChem 8,250 UP 90

DONGSUH 18,000 DN 50

BGF 5,500 UP 40

SamsungEng 19,300 UP 100

SAMSUNG C&T 107,500 UP 4,500

PanOcean 4,500 UP 50

SAMSUNG CARD 40,950 DN 700

CheilWorldwide 24,500 UP 150

KT 27,000 UP 50

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL227500 UP7000

LG Uplus 14,400 UP 150

SAMSUNG LIFE 76,400 UP 200

KT&G 97,300 UP 300

DHICO 5,680 UP 210

LG Display 16,100 DN 50

Kangwonland 30,000 UP 100

NAVER 179,000 UP 500

Kakao 150,000 DN 1,000

NCsoft 533,000 DN 8,000

DSME 27,700 0

DSINFRA 5,500 UP 70

DWEC 4,600 0

Donga ST 116,000 UP 4,500

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,400 UP 50

CJ CheilJedang 241,000 DN 1,000

DongwonF&B 219,500 UP 1,000

KEPCO KPS 40,800 0

LGH&H 1,266,000 DN 3,000

LGCHEM 309,000 UP 2,000

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 80,600 UP 1,500

HALLA HOLDINGS 46,950 DN 400

HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,850 DN 100

LGELECTRONICS 72,500 0

Celltrion 180,500 UP 3,000

Huchems 22,150 UP 150

DAEWOONG PHARM 131,500 UP 500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 82,800 UP 300

