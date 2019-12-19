KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 136,000 DN 1,000
IBK 12,350 DN 50
KorElecTerm 43,750 UP 200
NamhaeChem 8,250 UP 90
DONGSUH 18,000 DN 50
BGF 5,500 UP 40
SamsungEng 19,300 UP 100
SAMSUNG C&T 107,500 UP 4,500
PanOcean 4,500 UP 50
SAMSUNG CARD 40,950 DN 700
CheilWorldwide 24,500 UP 150
KT 27,000 UP 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL227500 UP7000
LG Uplus 14,400 UP 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 76,400 UP 200
KT&G 97,300 UP 300
DHICO 5,680 UP 210
LG Display 16,100 DN 50
Kangwonland 30,000 UP 100
NAVER 179,000 UP 500
Kakao 150,000 DN 1,000
NCsoft 533,000 DN 8,000
DSME 27,700 0
DSINFRA 5,500 UP 70
DWEC 4,600 0
Donga ST 116,000 UP 4,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,400 UP 50
CJ CheilJedang 241,000 DN 1,000
DongwonF&B 219,500 UP 1,000
KEPCO KPS 40,800 0
LGH&H 1,266,000 DN 3,000
LGCHEM 309,000 UP 2,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 80,600 UP 1,500
HALLA HOLDINGS 46,950 DN 400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,850 DN 100
LGELECTRONICS 72,500 0
Celltrion 180,500 UP 3,000
Huchems 22,150 UP 150
DAEWOONG PHARM 131,500 UP 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 82,800 UP 300
