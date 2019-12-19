KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 72,200 UP 1,300
LOTTE Himart 31,650 UP 400
GS 52,200 UP 400
CJ CGV 35,400 UP 50
HYUNDAILIVART 13,100 DN 50
LIG Nex1 32,400 UP 300
FILA KOREA 52,200 UP 300
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 146,500 UP 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 38,600 UP 200
HANWHA LIFE 2,370 0
AMOREPACIFIC 200,000 UP 2,000
LF 18,200 UP 350
FOOSUNG 8,040 0
JW HOLDINGS 6,260 UP 10
SK Innovation 152,000 UP 2,500
POONGSAN 23,450 DN 250
KBFinancialGroup 49,400 0
Hansae 17,000 UP 150
LG HAUSYS 54,500 UP 700
Youngone Corp 34,800 UP 350
KOLON IND 49,250 UP 700
HanmiPharm 300,000 UP 2,000
BNK Financial Group 7,860 UP 40
emart 132,000 0
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY343 00 DN150
KOLMAR KOREA 46,550 UP 300
CUCKOO 102,500 DN 1,500
COSMAX 78,800 UP 400
MANDO 35,700 0
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 395,500 UP 1,000
INNOCEAN 69,600 UP 400
Doosan Bobcat 34,000 UP 400
Netmarble 89,300 DN 800
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S353500 UP3500
ORION 103,000 DN 500
BGF Retail 163,500 UP 2,500
SKCHEM 60,600 UP 100
HDC-OP 26,250 DN 150
HYOSUNG HEAVY 26,650 DN 100
WooriFinancialGroup 12,000 UP 100
