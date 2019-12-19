S. Korea rejects U.S. call for defense sharing of 'off-peninsula costs': chief negotiator
By Kim Seung-yeon
SEOUL, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has rejected U.S. demands that it shoulder the costs for Korea-related American military operations taking place outside the country, such as rotational troop deployments, Seoul's chief negotiator said Thursday.
Ambassador Jeong Eun-bo made the remark a day after the end of the latest round of defense cost talks with his U.S. counterpart, James DeHart, in Seoul, stressing that the decadeslong framework for the cost-sharing pact, known as the Special Measures Agreement (SMA), should be maintained.
The current SMA is mandated to cover partial costs for South Korean employees in U.S. Forces Korea, construction of facilities and logistical support. But the U.S. wants Seoul to pay for other U.S. military operations related to South Korea's defense, such as expenses associated with rotational troop deployments to the country.
On Wednesday, the chief U.S. negotiator, DeHart, told reporters that it is "very appropriate" to talk about sharing the cost of transporting American service personnel on and off the peninsula and other expenses because "it is all about the defense of Korea."
Jeong said the demand goes beyond the SMA framework.
"We have made it clear that (South Korea) cannot accept the defense-sharing costs for American troops stationed abroad," Jeong told a press briefing. "We strongly adhere to our principled stance that the SMA framework, which has been there for 28 years, must be maintained."
In an interview with the Korean press corps on Wednesday, DeHart also called for changes to be made in the current SMA framework, saying it's not "unprecedented to make changes if both parties can both agree."
"That includes all rotations of our military personnel to the peninsula and those temporary deployments, all of those personnel that have to be trained appropriately -- they have to be equipped appropriately, they have to be transported here and back constantly," he said.
To that end, Jeong also stressed that Seoul "holds different views" over U.S.' apparent proposal to create a new clause in the SMA to expand the scope of South Korea's coverage.
"We again emphasize that the base point of an acceptable range is the existing SMA framework," he added.
Jeong also confirmed that the two sides have also been negotiating the deal in light of South Korea's "contribution to the alliance," in apparent reference to DeHart's remark the previous day that Seoul's weapons purchases from the U.S. are an "important consideration" for Washington in the context of the negotiations.
"We have been explaining (to them) our existing contribution and asking for a fair and objective assessment on that," he said.
Regarding the U.S.' initial US$5 billion bill for Seoul, Jeong refused to give details on South Korea's counterproposal, citing the ongoing talks.
DeHart said Wednesday the U.S. is no longer sticking to its initial demand, which was more than a five-fold increase from this year's amount.
That demand has sparked intense criticism here, prompting rallies against Seoul's contributions to the U.S. troops and raising concerns that tensions from the SMA negotiations could undercut alliance cooperation on other matters.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
