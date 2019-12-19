S. Korean Bond Yields on Dec. 19, 2019
All Headlines 16:39 December 19, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.347 1.336 +1.1
3-year TB 1.383 1.357 +2.6
10-year TB 1.655 1.606 +4.9
2-year MSB 1.400 1.394 +0.6
3-year CB (AA-) 1.949 1.927 +2.2
91-day CD 1.530 1.530 0.0
(END)
