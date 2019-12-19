S. Korean nuclear negotiator discusses N. Korea with Sweden's special envoy
SEOUL, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's chief nuclear negotiator met with Sweden's special envoy for Korean Peninsula affairs in Seoul on Thursday and discussed ways to revive the stalled denuclearization talks between the U.S. and North Korea, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
Lee Do-hoon, special representative for the Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, held a lunch meeting with the Swedish envoy, Kent Harstedt, where they exchanged assessments on the situation on the Korean Peninsula and discussed joint efforts in reviving the nuclear talks, the ministry said in a release.
Harstedt was in Seoul this week to accompany Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven on his visit to the country that included talks with President Moon Jae-in the previous day.
Lee and Harstedt also agreed to continue close communication and cooperation so as to produce substantive progress toward complete denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula, the ministry said.
Sweden has acted as a bridge between Washington and Pyongyang to facilitate the nuclear dialogue. It hosted their last working-level talks near Stockholm in October, although the negotiations broke down with the North accusing the U.S. of not coming up with a new proposal.
Harstedt also had a meeting with U.S. nuclear envoy Stephen Biegun in Seoul on Tuesday.
