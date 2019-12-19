Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
------------------
S. Korea rejects U.S. call for defense sharing of 'off-peninsula costs': chief negotiator
SEOUL -- South Korea has rejected U.S. demands that it shoulder the costs for Korea-related American military operations taking place outside the country, such as rotational troop deployments, Seoul's chief negotiator said Thursday.
Ambassador Jeong Eun-bo made the remark a day after the end of the latest round of defense cost talks with his U.S. counterpart, James DeHart, in Seoul, stressing that the decadeslong framework for the cost-sharing pact, known as the Special Measures Agreement (SMA), should be maintained.
------------------
Moon hopes his economic policy will bear fruit next year
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in expressed hope Thursday that his administration's economic policy will begin to bear fruit in earnest in 2020, saying it's preparing 100 trillion won (US$86 billion) worth of massive investment projects for the year.
He said the government will make Asia's fourth-biggest economy "more dynamic" by promoting the tourism industry, data economy and new industries, as well as boosting domestic consumption and strengthening the competitiveness of the materials, parts and equipment sectors.
------------------
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuclear envoy arrives in Beijing amid stalled N.K. nuke talks
BEIJING/SEOUL (Yonhap) -- U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Policy Stephen Biegun arrived in Beijing on Thursday amid speculation over whether he will meet with North Korean officials to talk about de-escalating tensions ahead of Pyongyang's year-end deadline for U.S. concessions.
The previously unannounced two-day trip comes after Biegun publicly offered to meet with North Korean officials during a visit to Seoul earlier this week, saying he's in the South just across the border and Pyongyang knows how to reach him.
------------------
(LEAD) Revenge of machine: Go master Lee Se-dol falls to AI player
SEOUL (Yonhap) -- South Korean Go master Lee Se-dol dropped a match against home-developed artificial intelligence (AI) program HanDol on Thursday, as his retirement match series became knotted at one game apiece.
Lee had defeated HanDol, developed by South Korea's NHN Entertainment Corp., in Wednesday's match after opening with a two-stone advantage. Because of that victory, the follow-up game on Thursday opened on a level field.
------------------
(LEAD) Swedish PM becomes honorary Seoul citizen
SEOUL (Yonhap) -- The Seoul city government on Thursday awarded honorary citizenship to Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, reflecting the city's bid to strengthen ties with the Scandinavian country.
Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon handed Lofven a certificate marking the honorary citizenship at a ceremony held at his office in Seoul City Hall, according to the metropolitan government.
------------------
Korean EV battery makers' market share up in Oct.
SEOUL -- South Korea's major electric vehicle (EV) battery producers increased their market share in October, despite a slowdown in global EV battery use, industry data showed Thursday.
Based on the global usage of their EV batteries, the combined market share of three South Korean EV battery makers -- LG Chem Ltd., Samsung SDI Co. and SK Innovation Co. -- stood at 22.4 percent in October, compared with 12.3 percent from a year earlier, according to data from market tracker SNE Research.
(END)
-
1
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
-
2
BTS' 'Map of the Soul' album certified gold in France
-
3
BTS' 'Map of the Soul' tops S. Korean album chart for 2019
-
4
(LEAD) N.K. propaganda outlet slams Amb. Harris for treating S. Korea like U.S. colony
-
5
(LEAD) Samsung denies selling 1 mln Galaxy Fold smartphones
-
1
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
-
2
(LEAD) Samsung denies selling 1 mln Galaxy Fold smartphones
-
3
Korean cuisine effective for weight loss, avoiding illness: research
-
4
(LEAD) U.S. hopes N. Korea refrains from nuclear, long-range missile tests: Pentagon
-
5
N.K. propaganda outlet slams Amb. Harris for treating S. Korea like U.S. colony
-
1
S. Korea mulling various options, including troops dispatch, over Strait of Hormuz role: officials
-
2
S. Korean pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun ready to take on any role for Cardinals
-
3
(2nd LD) Top U.S. negotiator says U.S. 'not focused on' initial $5 billion demand anymore
-
4
(LEAD) U.S. senators warn N. Korea of more sanctions for provocation
-
5
N. Korea unlikely to fire long-range missile at year-end: think tank