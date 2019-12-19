BTS chosen as Singer of Year by global K-pop fans: poll
SEOUL, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- Global sensation BTS has been tapped as the most beloved K-pop star of the year by K-pop fans around the world for the fourth consecutive year, a written survey showed Thursday.
According to the poll by KBS World Radio of 7,855 listeners of its programs in 11 languages, 35.4 percent of the polled picked BTS as the K-pop Singer of the Year. Launched in 2016, the survey was conducted from Nov. 20-Dec. 4 via the state-run broadcaster's homepage and mobile app.
The boy group's "Boy With Luv," featuring Halsey, was also chosen as Dance Music of the Year and Song of the Year with 33 percent and 36.5 percent, respectively, the survey said.
Other than BTS, also getting votes were Red Velvet, AB6IX, BLACKPINK, EXO, GOT7, IU, HyunA, IZ*ONE, Monsta X and Super Junior, who were not put forward in the poll.
"Following BTS' mega-success, a lot of characteristic idol groups with their own unique charm have been born. Such trend is expected to persist next year as well," Mimyo, the editor-in-chief of the webzine "Idology," said.
(END)
