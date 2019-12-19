S. Korea to open consulate in Bali next year
JAKARTA, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will open a consulate on the Indonesian resort island of Bali in the latter half of next year to offer better consular services to South Korean citizens, its top envoy in the Southeast Asian country said Thursday.
Ambassador to Indonesia Kim Chang-beom unveiled the plan during a meeting with South Korean residents in Jakarta, noting that the National Assembly has endorsed a budget for the operation of the envisioned consulate.
"When accidents occur in Bali and in its vicinity, we have had to send our consuls from Jakarta," Kim said. "When the consulate opens, tourists and Korean citizens will be able to use consular services more easily."
Currently, about 25,000 South Korean nationals live in Indonesia. Of them, about 600 are in Bali.
Last year, the number of South Koreans tourists to Indonesia was tallied at 350,000, with about 200,000 visiting Bali.
(END)
-
1
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
-
2
BTS' 'Map of the Soul' album certified gold in France
-
3
BTS' 'Map of the Soul' tops S. Korean album chart for 2019
-
4
S. Korea beat Japan to capture men's E. Asian football title
-
5
(LEAD) N.K. propaganda outlet slams Amb. Harris for treating S. Korea like U.S. colony
-
1
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
-
2
(LEAD) Samsung denies selling 1 mln Galaxy Fold smartphones
-
3
Korean cuisine effective for weight loss, avoiding illness: research
-
4
(LEAD) U.S. hopes N. Korea refrains from nuclear, long-range missile tests: Pentagon
-
5
N.K. propaganda outlet slams Amb. Harris for treating S. Korea like U.S. colony
-
1
S. Korea mulling various options, including troops dispatch, over Strait of Hormuz role: officials
-
2
S. Korean pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun ready to take on any role for Cardinals
-
3
(LEAD) U.S. senators warn N. Korea of more sanctions for provocation
-
4
(2nd LD) Top U.S. negotiator says U.S. 'not focused on' initial $5 billion demand anymore
-
5
N. Korea unlikely to fire long-range missile at year-end: think tank