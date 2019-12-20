U.S. says no meetings to announce with N.K. officials
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. State Department said Thursday it had no meetings to announce regarding possible contact between U.S. and North Korean officials in Beijing this week.
Washington's top nuclear envoy, Stephen Biegun, arrived in Beijing Thursday following trips to Seoul and Tokyo, raising speculation of a possible meeting with his North Korean counterpart during his two-day stay there.
"I don't have any additional travel or meetings to announce," a State Department spokesperson told Yonhap News Agency when asked about such a meeting or plans for Biegun to visit Pyongyang from Beijing.
The special representative's trip to the region comes amid a deadlock in denuclearization negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang, with the latter threatening to take a "new way" unless the U.S. comes up with a solution before the end of the year.
North Korea has warned of an unwanted "Christmas gift," which U.S. Pacific Air Forces Commander Gen. Charles Brown earlier this week expected to be the launch of "some type of long-range ballistic missile."
Biegun's public offer to meet with the North Koreans this week has so far gone unanswered, at least publicly.
"We are here and you know how to reach us," he said in Seoul Monday, adding, "It is time for us to do our jobs. Let's get this done."
Diplomatic efforts to dismantle North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs resumed in earnest last year with a historic first summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore in June.
But progress has been slow amid wide differences over how to match the North's denuclearization steps with U.S. concessions such as sanctions relief and security guarantees.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
