U.S. Democratic senators urge Trump to seek interim deal with N. Korea

"As we approach the end of the year and the 'deadline' set by (North Korean leader) Kim Jong-un to break the deadlock in the stalled denuclearization talks, we write to express our grave and growing concern that your efforts to advance the goals outlined at the Singapore summit of a 'lasting and stable peace regime on the Korean peninsula' and the 'complete denuclearization of the peninsula' appear to be stalled and on the brink of failure," read the letter posted on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee website.