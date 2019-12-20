U.S. Senate confirms Biegun as deputy secretary of state
All Headlines 06:24 December 20, 2019
WASHINGTON, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- The United States Senate on Thursday confirmed Stephen Biegun, Washington's top envoy for North Korea talks, as deputy secretary of state.
Biegun's confirmation by a 90-3 vote came as the special representative has been in Beijing to meet with Chinese officials over North Korea.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
-
2
BTS' 'Map of the Soul' album certified gold in France
-
3
(LEAD) Samsung denies selling 1 mln Galaxy Fold smartphones
-
4
BTS' 'Map of the Soul' tops S. Korean album chart for 2019
-
5
S. Korea beat Japan to capture men's E. Asian football title
Most Saved
-
1
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
-
2
(LEAD) Samsung denies selling 1 mln Galaxy Fold smartphones
-
3
Korean cuisine effective for weight loss, avoiding illness: research
-
4
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuclear envoy arrives in Beijing amid stalled N.K. nuke talks
-
5
N.K. propaganda outlet slams Amb. Harris for treating S. Korea like U.S. colony
-
1
S. Korea mulling various options, including troops dispatch, over Strait of Hormuz role: officials
-
2
(LEAD) U.S. senators warn N. Korea of more sanctions for provocation
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon to hold summit with Xi on Monday amid stalled N.K. nuke talks
-
4
U.S. flies surveillance aircraft over S. Korea: aviation tracker
-
5
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuclear envoy arrives in Beijing amid stalled N.K. nuke talks