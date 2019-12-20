Go to Contents Go to Navigation

U.S. Senate confirms Biegun as deputy secretary of state

All Headlines 06:24 December 20, 2019

WASHINGTON, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- The United States Senate on Thursday confirmed Stephen Biegun, Washington's top envoy for North Korea talks, as deputy secretary of state.

Biegun's confirmation by a 90-3 vote came as the special representative has been in Beijing to meet with Chinese officials over North Korea.

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Stephen Biegun
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!