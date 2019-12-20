Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 20.
Korean-language dailies
-- Prosecutors, judges clash at trial of ex-minister's wife (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gov't to focus on growth next year, aims for economy to grow 2.4 percent (Kookmin Daily)
-- An 'impeachment black hole' on Trump's way to reelection (Donga llbo)
-- Rehash of economic policies, only gov't draws rosy future (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Only gov't stays optimistic, hopes for 100 tln-won investment next year (Segye Times)
-- Already 13 officials replaced 'for general elections' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Unprecedented clash between prosecutors, judge (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 62 affiliates of public institutions created after ready-made consulting (Hankyoreh)
-- Desperate gov't aims to draw 100 tln-won investment, seeks 2.4 percent growth next year (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't to encourage 100 tln-won investment next year on all-out efforts to boost economy (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Fourth year into term, Moon administration bets on boosting economy in short term (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Gov't keeps focus on investment for 2020 (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea out to escape slow growth trap in 2020 (Korea Herald)
-- Moon, Xi to hold summit in Beijing (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
-
2
BTS' 'Map of the Soul' album certified gold in France
-
3
(LEAD) Samsung denies selling 1 mln Galaxy Fold smartphones
-
4
BTS' 'Map of the Soul' tops S. Korean album chart for 2019
-
5
S. Korea beat Japan to capture men's E. Asian football title
-
1
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
-
2
(LEAD) Samsung denies selling 1 mln Galaxy Fold smartphones
-
3
Korean cuisine effective for weight loss, avoiding illness: research
-
4
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuclear envoy arrives in Beijing amid stalled N.K. nuke talks
-
5
N.K. propaganda outlet slams Amb. Harris for treating S. Korea like U.S. colony
-
1
S. Korea mulling various options, including troops dispatch, over Strait of Hormuz role: officials
-
2
(LEAD) U.S. senators warn N. Korea of more sanctions for provocation
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon to hold summit with Xi on Monday amid stalled N.K. nuke talks
-
4
U.S. flies surveillance aircraft over S. Korea: aviation tracker
-
5
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuclear envoy arrives in Beijing amid stalled N.K. nuke talks