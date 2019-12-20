Korean-language dailies

-- Prosecutors, judges clash at trial of ex-minister's wife (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Gov't to focus on growth next year, aims for economy to grow 2.4 percent (Kookmin Daily)

-- An 'impeachment black hole' on Trump's way to reelection (Donga llbo)

-- Rehash of economic policies, only gov't draws rosy future (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Only gov't stays optimistic, hopes for 100 tln-won investment next year (Segye Times)

-- Already 13 officials replaced 'for general elections' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Unprecedented clash between prosecutors, judge (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 62 affiliates of public institutions created after ready-made consulting (Hankyoreh)

-- Desperate gov't aims to draw 100 tln-won investment, seeks 2.4 percent growth next year (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Gov't to encourage 100 tln-won investment next year on all-out efforts to boost economy (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Fourth year into term, Moon administration bets on boosting economy in short term (Korea Economic Daily)

