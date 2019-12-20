(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 20)

Moon might ask Xi and his country to persuade North Korea to return to nuclear talks with the United States to solve the problem through dialogue and compromise. The North has raised tensions recently by conducting two crucial tests ― probably missile engine tests ― to put more pressure on the U.S. to come up with new proposals over the stalled negotiation by the year-end deadline it has set. It has even threatened to send a "Christmas gift" to the U.S. unless the latter meets its demands.