(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 23)
Fragile peace
Seoul should work closely with US, China over N.K.
U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping had a telephone conversation about North Korea and other critical issues of mutual concern, Friday.
Trump tweeted that he had a "very good talk" with Xi concerning an interim trade agreement the U.S. and China reached on Dec. 12. "China has already started large scale purchases of agricultural product & more. Formal signing being arranged," Trump wrote. "Also talked about North Korea, where we are working with China & Hong Kong (progress!)."
China's Xinhua news agency reported that Xi stressed to Trump that all parties needed to seek a "political" settlement on the North Korean issue and that "all parties should meet each other halfway and maintain the momentum of dialogue, which serves the common interests of all parties." Much of Xinhua's report was about Xi's concerns about U.S. "interference in internal affairs" on issues related to Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet.
It is unclear what the U.S. and Chinese leaders discussed about North Korea. But it is easy to guess, given rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula over the North's move to pull out of denuclearization talks with the U.S. It is becoming more evident that the "new path" it previously pledged to take if the U.S. failed to present a new proposal within this year is about resuming tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons. According to the North's Korean Central News Agency, Sunday, Kim Jong-un has presided over a meeting of the Workers' Party Central Military Commission to decide on "important organizational and political measures and steps to bolster the North's armed forces."
It is notable that the leaders of the two superpowers had a discussion on how to deal with the North. U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun, who was confirmed by the Senate Thursday to be the new deputy secretary of state, proposed a meeting with North Koreans during his recent East Asia trip only to get the cold shoulder from the North. As long as Washington remains adamant about maintaining sanctions on Pyongyang, chances appear low for a breakthrough in the denuclearization talks.
The harsh reality for South Korea is that it has few options to break the vicious cycle concerning the North. All it has to do is to make concerted efforts with the U.S. and China ― as well as the international community ― to better handle the North. President Moon Jae-in plans to hold bilateral talks with President Xi in Beijing Monday and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Chengdu, Tuesday, in which threats from North Korea may be high on the agenda.
If the North fires a missile capable of hitting the U.S. mainland, it will mark a break from the detente with the U.S. It will also put the two Koreas back on a path of confrontation. The Moon administration should be fully prepared for this.
(END)
