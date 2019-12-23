(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 23)

Suspicions are growing that the Blue House attempted to dissuade rivals of current Ulsan Mayor Song Cheol-ho from participating in a primary to pick the ruling Democratic Party (DP)'s candidate for the mayoral race. In an interview, Lim Dong-ho — a former senior member of the DP and Song's rival in the primary — said that the Blue House recommended he choose other posts. "When I replied that I wanted to serve as consul general of Osaka, Japan, the presidential office offered the post of consul general of Kobe, Japan," he said. Later, he backed down and said it was not an official proposal from the Blue House. Yet he said he had discussed the matter with then-Presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok, South Gyeongsang Governor Kim Kyung-soo and a former senior presidential secretary for political affairs. We wonder if the post of consul general can be offered as a quid pro quo for resigning from candidacy.