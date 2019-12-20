Today in Korean history
Dec. 21
1905 -- Ito Hirobumi, the mastermind behind Japan's takeover of Korea, is named his country's first ruler of the Korean Peninsula.
1968 -- The Seoul-Incheon Highway is opened.
1979 -- Choi Kyu-hah is sworn in as South Korea's 10th president.
2001 -- Pitcher Park Chan-ho signs a five-year contract with the Texas Rangers of U.S. Major League Baseball.
2010 -- South Korea lights up a giant Christmas tree on top of a border hill near North Korea amid concerns that Pyongyang, which denounced the move as psychological warfare against the North, might attempt to strike it down.
2017 -- A North Korean soldier flees to South Korea through the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas, followed by gunfire from both sides.
(END)
-
1
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
-
2
BTS' 'Map of the Soul' album certified gold in France
-
3
(LEAD) Samsung denies selling 1 mln Galaxy Fold smartphones
-
4
BTS' 'Map of the Soul' tops S. Korean album chart for 2019
-
5
S. Korea beat Japan to capture men's E. Asian football title
-
1
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
-
2
(LEAD) Samsung denies selling 1 mln Galaxy Fold smartphones
-
3
Korean cuisine effective for weight loss, avoiding illness: research
-
4
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuclear envoy arrives in Beijing amid stalled N.K. nuke talks
-
5
(2nd LD) N. Korea could announce end to nuke talks later this month: think tank
-
1
(2nd LD) Moon to hold summit with Xi on Monday amid stalled N.K. nuke talks
-
2
U.S. flies surveillance aircraft over S. Korea: aviation tracker
-
3
U.S. says no meetings to announce with N.K. officials
-
4
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuclear envoy arrives in Beijing amid stalled N.K. nuke talks
-
5
U.S. Democratic senators urge Trump to seek interim deal with N. Korea