Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:12 December 20, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 02/-4 Sunny 0

Incheon 01/-3 Sunny 0

Suwon 03/-4 Sunny 0

Cheongju 04/-2 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 04/-1 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 03/-5 Sunny 0

Gangneung 08/-1 Sunny 0

Jeonju 05/00 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 07/-1 Sunny 20

Jeju 11/08 Sunny 20

Daegu 07/-2 Sunny 20

Busan 10/01 Cloudy 20

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!