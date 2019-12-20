S. Korean firm shortlisted for Bulgarian nuclear plant project
SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- The state-run Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co. (KHNP) has been selected as one of three potential investors for a nuclear plant project in Bulgaria, according to the Balkan nation's energy ministry on Friday.
The South Korean energy firm, along with Russia's Rosatom and the China National Nuclear Corporation, were selected as strategic candidates for the new nuclear energy plant project in northern Bulgaria, its ministry said.
The decision was based on the candidates' experience in building nuclear plants along with their financial capabilities, it added.
France-based Framatom SAS and U.S. General Electric were also chosen as candidates to supply equipment for the project.
The ministry plans to make preparations to receive binding offers from the candidates by the end of next month. The candidates will then have six months to hand in an offer.
Bulgaria currently operates a nuclear plant in Kozloduy, whose lifespan was supposed to end in 2021 but was extended for 10 years on a lack of other options.
South Korea, which has been seeking to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and nuclear power at home, is currently making efforts to win nuclear plant projects overseas instead.
