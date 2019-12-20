Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Friday, Dec. 20

All Headlines 09:19 December 20, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Last day of Biegun's visit to Beijing

-- Schedules for S. Korea, Japan, China summit talks to be announced

-- Interview with actor Choi Min-sik of 'Forbidden Dream'

Economy & Finance

-- FTC chief to focus on unfair practices in chipmaking sector

-- Q3 data for overseas direct investment
(END)

