Yonhap news advisory for Friday, Dec. 20
All Headlines 09:19 December 20, 2019
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- Last day of Biegun's visit to Beijing
-- Schedules for S. Korea, Japan, China summit talks to be announced
-- Interview with actor Choi Min-sik of 'Forbidden Dream'
Economy & Finance
-- FTC chief to focus on unfair practices in chipmaking sector
-- Q3 data for overseas direct investment
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
-
2
BTS' 'Map of the Soul' album certified gold in France
-
3
(LEAD) Samsung denies selling 1 mln Galaxy Fold smartphones
-
4
BTS' 'Map of the Soul' tops S. Korean album chart for 2019
-
5
S. Korea beat Japan to capture men's E. Asian football title
Most Saved
-
1
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
-
2
(LEAD) Samsung denies selling 1 mln Galaxy Fold smartphones
-
3
Korean cuisine effective for weight loss, avoiding illness: research
-
4
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuclear envoy arrives in Beijing amid stalled N.K. nuke talks
-
5
Activity continues at N. Korea's satellite launching site: experts
-
1
(2nd LD) Moon to hold summit with Xi on Monday amid stalled N.K. nuke talks
-
2
U.S. flies surveillance aircraft over S. Korea: aviation tracker
-
3
(LEAD) U.S. senators warn N. Korea of more sanctions for provocation
-
4
S. Korea mulling various options, including troops dispatch, over Strait of Hormuz role: officials
-
5
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuclear envoy arrives in Beijing amid stalled N.K. nuke talks