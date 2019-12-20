Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul stocks open higher on Wall Street rally

All Headlines 09:21 December 20, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Friday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, with chipmakers continuing to build up gains.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 5.72 points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,202.28 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

On Thursday, U.S. stocks shot to fresh records as investors digested the latest corporate earnings. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.49 percent, the S&P 500 added 0.45 percent and the Nasdaq composite index was up 0.67 percent.

Most large-cap shares on the Seoul bourse traded in positive terrain.

Top cap Samsung Electronics increased 0.36 percent, and major chipmaker SK hynix added 0.75 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,162.8 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.5 won from the previous session's close.

