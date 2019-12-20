Son of Aekyung Group chief under probe over alleged drug use
SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- The prosecution said Friday they are investigating the former head of Aekyung Development Co., a golf business arm of cosmetics conglomerate Aekyung Group, over his alleged illegal use of propofol.
According to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office, Chae Seung-seok, the third son of the group's chairwoman Chang Young-shin, was recently grilled over charges that he had been illegally administered the sedative drug at a plastic surgery clinic in Seoul.
The 49-year-old Chae is known to have stepped down from the CEO post right after the probe began.
"Chae, for himself, expressed an intention to resign, and his resignation has been accepted pertinent to the group's stringent ethical criteria," an Aekyung official said.
The prosecution is currently looking into how frequently and habitually he had taken propofol.
(END)
