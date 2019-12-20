S. Korean stock market to end 2019 trading on Dec. 30
SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's stock market will close this year's trading next week, the bourse operator said Friday.
The main KOSPI, secondary KOSDAQ and derivative markets are scheduled to wrap up the year on Dec. 30, according to the Korea Exchange (KRX).
Trading will restart at 10 a.m. on Jan. 2, an hour later than usual, though the day's trading will close at 3:30 p.m. as normal, KRX added.
The ex-dividend date for listed firms, whose fiscal year ends on Dec. 31, is set at Dec. 27, so investors seeking dividends should purchase shares by the day before.
But over-the-counter derivative clearing services will operate with no year-end recess, according to KRX.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
-
2
BTS' 'Map of the Soul' album certified gold in France
-
3
(LEAD) Samsung denies selling 1 mln Galaxy Fold smartphones
-
4
BTS' 'Map of the Soul' tops S. Korean album chart for 2019
-
5
S. Korea beat Japan to capture men's E. Asian football title
-
1
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
-
2
(LEAD) Samsung denies selling 1 mln Galaxy Fold smartphones
-
3
Korean cuisine effective for weight loss, avoiding illness: research
-
4
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuclear envoy arrives in Beijing amid stalled N.K. nuke talks
-
5
Activity continues at N. Korea's satellite launching site: experts
-
1
(2nd LD) Moon to hold summit with Xi on Monday amid stalled N.K. nuke talks
-
2
U.S. flies surveillance aircraft over S. Korea: aviation tracker
-
3
U.S. says no meetings to announce with N.K. officials
-
4
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuclear envoy arrives in Beijing amid stalled N.K. nuke talks
-
5
U.S. Democratic senators urge Trump to seek interim deal with N. Korea