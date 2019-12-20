Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korean stock market to end 2019 trading on Dec. 30

December 20, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's stock market will close this year's trading next week, the bourse operator said Friday.

The main KOSPI, secondary KOSDAQ and derivative markets are scheduled to wrap up the year on Dec. 30, according to the Korea Exchange (KRX).

Trading will restart at 10 a.m. on Jan. 2, an hour later than usual, though the day's trading will close at 3:30 p.m. as normal, KRX added.

The ex-dividend date for listed firms, whose fiscal year ends on Dec. 31, is set at Dec. 27, so investors seeking dividends should purchase shares by the day before.

But over-the-counter derivative clearing services will operate with no year-end recess, according to KRX.

