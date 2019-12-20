(LEAD) On Biegun's regional trip, Cheong Wa Dae says key is efforts for dialogue momentum
SEOUL/ BEIJING, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- As U.S. Deputy Secretary Of State Stephen Biegun wrapped up his week-long trip to Northeast Asia, Cheong Wa Dae said Friday that what matters is continued efforts to keep the momentum of dialogue with North Korea alive.
Biegun, who also serves as Washington's special representative for North Korea, ended his Beijing visit with no news of contact with North Korean officials.
It means little chances of the U.S. and North Korea resuming working-level talks before the end of the year-end deadline set by the communist nation for the Donald Trump administration to change course and make concessions. The North has threatened to seek a "new way" after a few years of halts to major provocation and pursuit of bargaining with the U.S., which was highlighted by leader Kim Jong-un's three rounds of meetings with Trump.
Responding to skepticism about the resumption of negotiations with the North, a senior Cheong Wa Dae official told reporters in Seoul that, "In accordance with his schedule, Deputy Secretary Biegun is returning home today. The key point now is that we are making all-out efforts to maintain dialogue momentum between North Korea and the U.S."
During his two-day visit to the Chinese capital following trips to Seoul and Tokyo, Biegun sought stronger Chinese cooperation in resuming dialogue with North Korea.
He was confirmed as deputy secretary of state while he was on a visit to Beijing apparently meant to demand Beijing exert its influence to bring Pyongyang back to dialogue.
His trip also appeared aimed at urging China not to break ranks and weaken the global sanctions regime against the North, as Beijing and Moscow proposed a draft U.N. resolution this week to call for partial sanctions relief.
In Seoul on Monday, Biegun made an emphatic public overture to North Korea, saying, "It is time for us to do our jobs. Let's get this done. We are here, and you know how to reach us."
On the first day of his trip to China, Biegun met Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui to discuss ways to make progress in the efforts to denuclearize the North.
Luo reportedly proposed that the U.S. take conciliatory gestures, such as partial sanctions relief, to explore a diplomatic and political solution to the North's nuclear quandary. He also appeared to have renewed Beijing's call for a phased, simultaneous denuclearization process rather than a comprehensive, big-deal approach.
In a press release following the talks between Biegun and Luo, China's foreign ministry said that it hopes the U.S. and the North resume dialogue as soon as possible to "actively build trust and effectively handle their dispute."
Biegun appeared to have used the talks to stress the importance of sustaining sanctions pressure on the North, which the U.S. sees a key lever to bring the recalcitrant regime back to the dialogue table and keep it on the denuclearization track.
His high-profile Asia swing came as the North has been threatening to take a "new way" if the U.S. does not make concessions for progress in the stalemated nuclear negotiations before its Pyongyang's year-end deadline.
Pyongyang has sent out cryptic signals that it could engage in provocative acts should the deadline be missed. It carried out two apparent rocket engine tests at its west coast satellite launch site this month, sparking worries that it could fire off a long-range rocket disguised as a peaceful space development activity.
While in Beijing, speculation continued that senior North Korean officials, such as First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui, could fly to Beijing for possible talks with Biegun, or Biegun could fly to Pyongyang. But no signs of such moves have been detected.
The U.S. and the North last held working-level talks in Sweden in October. But the meeting yielded little progress, with the North accusing the U.S. of having come to the negotiating table "empty-handed."
Since then, Pyongyang has toughened its demands, telling the U.S. to remove "all obstacles" that threaten the security of the North and hamper its development. The demands are seen as calls for sanctions relief and security assurances.
