Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SBS reality dating show to be remade in Vietnam

All Headlines 11:24 December 20, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean TV channel SBS' popular reality dating show, "Jjak," will be reproduced and aired in Vietnam this month, the channel said Friday.

Vietnamese TV channel HTV7 will air the first episode of the Vietnamese version, "The Love Game," during prime time next Friday, according to SBS.

The South Korean TV channel has taken part in the production of the Vietnamese program, it said.

The show ran for three years till early 2014 in South Korea, featuring an unpredictable process where groups of young men and women seek to find a partner.

Having employed fashion models, actors and athletes for the show, the Vietnamese program is drawing keen interest in the country, according to SBS.

The channel said the South Korean program marks the first local reality dating show that has been exported to Vietnam.

These images from the Vietnamese version of South Korean TV show "Jjak" are provided by SBS. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!