Prosecution raids finance ministry in election-meddling probe
SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- State prosecutors on Friday morning began a search of the finance ministry as part of ongoing probes into an election-meddling case involving the incumbent Ulsan mayor who is known to be a close presidential confidant.
Investigators were dispatched to the ministry headquarters and government think tank Korea Development Institute, both located in Sejong, an administrative hub 130 kilometers southeast of Seoul, to secure computer drives and documents on the case.
The raid was seen as aiming to find evidence to determine whether Ulsan Mayor Song Cheol-ho was aware of the government's stance on building a public hospital in the industrial city, a pledge he later made as a mayoral candidate.
Song, who ran as the ruling Democratic Party candidate, pushed to build a hospital for the public, while his rival Kim Gi-hyeon, the then-mayor who ran as the main opposition Liberty Korea Party candidate, pledged to build a hospital specializing in labor accidents.
The latter plan, considered a long-term goal for the city known for its industrial plants, fell through as a preliminary government review concluded that it was infeasible. The decision came on May 28, just 16 days ahead of the June 13 elections.
Prosecutors are known to have secured evidence -- a note belonging to current Ulsan Vice Mayor Song Byeong-gi -- that indicates the two Songs exchanged opinions on the public hospital issue with Cheong Wa Dae from 2017.
The election-meddling allegations blew up into a massive investigation after former mayor Kim claimed that the Ulsan Metropolitan Police Agency deliberately raided his office a few months ahead of the election with the presidential office behind the move.
Kim claimed that some presidential officials allegedly compiled a document on bribery allegations involving his confidants based on tips from vice mayor Song, which led to the raid that negatively affected his election campaign.
(END)
