BAT acquitted in tax evasion case

BAT Korea, a local unit of the London-based BAT, and its two senior executives in charge of production and logistics, were indicted in April this year on charges of evading tax worth 50 billion won (US$43 million) by falsely reporting a shipment of 24.63 million packs of cigarettes from its factory in Sacheon, southeast South Korea, to the authorities on Dec. 31, 2014, one day before a cigarette tax hike went into effect.

