Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
------------------
(2nd LD) Moon to hold bilateral summit with Abe in China on Tuesday : Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in will hold one-one-one talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in China next week, Cheong Wa Dae announced Friday, saying their meeting is "of great significance."
Their Christmas Eve meeting in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, will be first official summit in 15 months between the leaders amid soured Seoul-Tokyo ties over a trade fight stemming from a historical issue.
------------------
(2nd LD) U.S. Senate confirms Biegun as deputy secretary of state
WASHINGTON -- The United States Senate on Thursday confirmed Stephen Biegun, Washington's top envoy for North Korea talks, as deputy secretary of state.
Biegun's confirmation by a 90-3 vote came as the special representative has been in Beijing to meet with Chinese officials over North Korea.
------------------
Biegun seeks stronger Chinese cooperation in resuming nuke talks with N.K.
BEIJING -- Top U.S. nuclear negotiator Stephen Biegun sought stronger Chinese cooperation in resuming dialogue with North Korea on Friday, the last day of his trip to Beijing, amid concerns that Pyongyang could veer toward a provocative tack in protest over the deadlocked nuclear talks.
Following visits to South Korea and Japan, the U.S. special representative for North Korea, now confirmed as deputy secretary of state, made an unscheduled visit to China on Thursday, apparently to demand Beijing exert its influence to bring Pyongyang back to dialogue.
------------------
S. Korea rejects claim deported N. Korean fishermen were defector brokers
SEOUL -- The unification ministry on Friday rejected as "fake news" allegations that the two North Korean fishermen deported from South Korea last month were brokers helping North Koreans fleeing the communist nation.
The two fishermen in their 20s were sent back to the North last month, five days after they were captured near the eastern inter-Korean sea border. After an inter-agency investigation, the South Korean government concluded that they killed the captain of their boat and 15 fellow crew members.
------------------
Prosecution raids finance ministry in election-meddling probe
SEOUL -- State prosecutors on Friday morning began a search of the finance ministry as part of ongoing probes into an election-meddling case involving the incumbent Ulsan mayor who is known to be a close presidential confidant.
Investigators were dispatched to the ministry headquarters and government think tank Korea Development Institute, both located in Sejong, an administrative hub 130 kilometers southeast of Seoul, to secure computer drives and documents on the case.
------------------
(LEAD) Finance minister vows to boost recovery momentum next year
SEJONG -- Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Friday that South Korea will spare no efforts to boost economic recovery next year as it seeks to boost corporate investment and consumer spending.
"There should be an economic rebound next year to put the economy on a growth track," Hong told a KBS radio program earlier in the day.
------------------
U.S. ITC opens probe into LG Electronics' alleged patent infringement
SEOUL -- The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) has decided to open an investigation into a patent infringement complaint against LG Electronics Inc. filed by U.S. tech firm Viavi Solutions Inc.
The U.S. ITC announced Thursday (local time) that it will investigate the South Korean electronics maker after Viavi claimed that LG Electronics infringed its patents on optical filters and optical sensor systems to make certain electronic devices.
------------------
BAT acquitted in tax evasion case
SEOUL -- The South Korean unit of multinational cigarette maker British American Tobacco (BAT) and its executives, all indicted on charges of tax evasion, were acquitted by a local court on Friday.
The Seoul Central District Court acquitted BAT Korea and two of its executives of tax evasion, citing lack of evidence.
------------------
S. Korea's producer prices dip for 5th straight month in Nov.
SEOUL -- South Korea's producer prices continued to drop from a year earlier in November despite a sharp increase in the producer prices of agricultural products that had been blamed for record-low consumer price hikes, central bank data showed Friday.
The producer price index for all commodities came to 103.46 in the month, down 0.1 percent from the same month last year, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
------------------
Seoul shares slightly up late Friday morning
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Friday morning as foreign investors scooped up tech blue chips.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 3.94 points, or 0.18 percent, to reach 2,200.5 as of 11:20 a.m.
(END)
