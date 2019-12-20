Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

December 20, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

Dec. 14 -- N. Korea says it conducted 'another crucial test' at satellite launch site

16 -- Biegun says U.S. has no deadline on nuke talks, offers to hold talks with N.K.

-- Trump says U.S. is watching N. Korea closely

-- China, Russia propose lifting some U.N. sanctions on N. Korea: report

17 -- Top U.S. general warns of all military options in case of N.K. provocations

18 -- U.N. adopts N.K. human rights resolution for 15th straight year

19 -- Top U.S. nuclear envoy arrives in Beijing amid stalled N.K. nuke talks
