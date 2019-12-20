Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
N. Korea says it conducted 'another crucial test' at satellite launch site
SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Saturday it has carried out "another crucial test" at its satellite launch site and that the results will be used to strengthen its "reliable strategic nuclear deterrent."
The unspecified test took place from 10:41 p.m. to 10:48 p.m. on Friday at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground, better known as the Dongchang-ri site, the North's official Korean Central News Agency said.
It did not say what was tested.
------------
N. Korea's crop harvest up 2 pct on improved weather conditions
SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's crop production for this year is estimated to have slightly increased from a year earlier on the back of relatively improved weather conditions, data showed Monday.
The combined crop output of the communist nation is estimated to reach 4.64 million tons this year, compared to 4.55 million tons a year earlier, according to the Rural Development Administration.
The production of rice, a key staple food for Koreans, is estimated to have risen 1.8 percent over the period to reach 2.24 million tons on account of more sunny days, the data showed.
------------
N. Korean newspaper touts late leader on eve of 8th anniversary of his death
SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's main newspaper on Monday published a series of articles lauding late leader Kim Jong-il on the eve of the eighth anniversary of his death.
Kim died on Dec. 17, 2011, after ruling the communist nation for 17 years after the death of his father and national founder, Kim Il-sung, in 1994. Current leader Kim Jong-un, the third son of the late leader, took over the North in another hereditary succession of power.
In a front-page editorial, the Rodong Sinmun said the late leader achieved unity within the country for the North to "thrive even under harsh circumstances and the worst ordeals."
------------
N.K. leader visits mausoleum to mark 8th anniversary of father's death
SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has visited the mausoleum in Pyongyang where his late father's body is enshrined to commemorate the eighth anniversary of his father's death, the North's state media said Tuesday.
Kim paid tribute to his deceased father and former North Korean leader, Kim Jong-il, at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun where the bodies of the late Kim and the country's founder, Kim Il-sung, lie in state, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
Kim Jong-il died in 2011 after ruling the communist nation for 17 years following the death of his father and national founder, Kim Il-sung, in 1994. Current leader Kim Jong-un, the third son of the late leader, took over the North in another hereditary succession of power.
------------
N. Korea establishes info website on science, technology
SEOUL, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- North Korea recently established a website providing information on science and technology trade, its state media said Thursday, an apparent move to revitalize related sectors amid economic challenges stemming from global sanctions.
The North's National Science and Technology Committee created it to contribute to invigorating technology trade by establishing a link to prepare and verify the quality and competitiveness of technology products, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
"The units that register with the website can save human and material resources and time related to the efforts, materials and funds required for the development and production of new technologies and products, and increase the efficiency of their spending," the KCNA said.
------------
Kim Jong-un's birthday remains non-holiday on 2020 calendars
SEOUL, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- The presumed birthday of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un remains a non-holiday on the country's calendar for next year.
Kim is known to have been born on Jan. 8, 1984, though the North hasn't officially confirmed the date.
According to a recently published calendar obtained by Yonhap News Agency, the date is marked as an ordinary working day, contrasting with the birthdays of Kim's late grandfather and father, Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il, which are celebrated as national holidays.
