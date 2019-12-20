Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
Seoul to continue pushing for rice provision to N. Korea via WFP
SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will continue to push for the provision of food aid to North Korea via the World Food Programme (WFP) next year, a unification ministry official said Tuesday, despite the North's reported refusals to accept the assistance.
In June, South Korea announced the plan to provide 50,000 tons of rice to the North via the U.N. agency to help the impoverished country address its worsening food shortages.
Amid North Korea's reported rejection of the aid, the government has decided to carry over the money set aside for the project to next year's budget for possible use in the future.
------------
Seoul says Kim could declare halt to nuclear talks in New Year's Day address
SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un could declare a suspension of nuclear negotiations with the United States when he delivers a New Year's Day address if no progress is made in their talks by the end of this year, a unification ministry official said Tuesday.
Kim has used his annual New Year's Day speech to outline policy priorities and goals for the new year. The upcoming address comes amid heightened tensions, with the North hinting at a possible resumption of its long-range missile tests amid a stalemate in the denuclearization talks.
"We cannot rule out the possibility of the North declaring a suspension of the North Korea-U.S. negotiations at (the leader's) New Year's Day address, if no progress is made within the year-end deadline," the official told reporters.
------------
Seoul stresses inter-Korean railway project is noncommercial
SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry on Wednesday highlighted the noncommercial nature of an inter-Korean project to modernize and reconnect railways and roads over the border, as China and Russia push to lift some U.N. sanctions imposed on Pyongyang.
China and Russia proposed a draft resolution on Monday to give North Korea some sanctions relief, including an exemption for the inter-Korean rail and road project from the restrictions, according to Reuters.
Asked to comment on the proposal, ministry spokesperson Lee Sang-min said the two Koreas can push ahead with the construction once they receive approval from the U.N. Security Council sanctions committee.
------------
Vice minister visits Kaesong liaison office
SEOUL, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- Vice Unification Minister Suh Ho visited the inter-Korean liaison office in North Korea's border town of Kaesong on Thursday, though no meeting with his North Korean counterpart was planned, his ministry said.
Suh was to receive a briefing on this year's office operation and the business plan for next year during his trip, according to ministry spokesperson Lee Sang-min.
The visit comes at a time when tensions are high on the Korean Peninsula, with the North hinting at a possible launch of a long-range missile.
------------
S. Korea rejects claim deported N. Korean fishermen were defector brokers
SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry on Friday rejected as "fake news" allegations that the two North Korean fishermen deported from South Korea last month were brokers helping North Koreans fleeing the communist nation.
The two fishermen in their 20s were sent back to the North last month, five days after they were captured near the eastern inter-Korean sea border. After an inter-agency investigation, the South Korean government concluded that they killed the captain of their boat and 15 fellow crew members.
Earlier this week, a North Korean defector running an online news outlet in South Korea claimed, citing unidentified North Korean sources, that the deported fishermen were actually trying to help the 16 other crew members to defect.
(END)
