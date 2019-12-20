KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14400 UP100
KiaMtr 44,700 0
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 64,100 DN 600
ShinhanGroup 45,350 DN 100
HITEJINRO 27,600 DN 50
Yuhan 241,500 UP 3,500
SLCORP 17,850 0
CJ LOGISTICS 153,500 UP 1,500
DOOSAN 70,500 DN 100
DaelimInd 91,600 UP 1,500
Donga Socio Holdings 106,500 DN 1,000
SK hynix 95,000 UP 1,400
Youngpoong 628,000 DN 2,000
HyundaiEng&Const 42,700 UP 150
Daesang 23,550 UP 300
SKNetworks 6,010 UP 70
ORION Holdings 16,950 UP 50
KISWire 20,150 DN 450
LotteFood 409,500 DN 2,000
NEXENTIRE 9,090 DN 90
CHONGKUNDANG 91,800 0
KCC 232,500 DN 3,500
SamsungF&MIns 252,500 UP 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 34,100 DN 200
Kogas 38,350 DN 300
Hanwha 25,250 DN 50
DB HiTek 26,550 UP 750
CJ 96,300 UP 300
JWPHARMA 28,250 DN 450
LGInt 14,650 DN 200
AmoreG 84,000 UP 3,300
HyundaiMtr 124,000 UP 500
HankookShellOil 338,000 UP 3,500
BukwangPharm 14,200 DN 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 39,650 UP 200
TaekwangInd 1,023,000 UP 23,000
SsangyongCement 5,680 UP 50
KAL 27,800 UP 50
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,440 DN 130
LG Corp. 74,400 DN 300
