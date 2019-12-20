KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SsangyongMtr 2,025 UP 10
BoryungPharm 15,300 DN 150
L&L 14,150 DN 250
NamyangDairy 419,500 DN 3,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 45,100 UP 300
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,350 UP 500
Shinsegae 287,000 DN 3,500
Nongshim 231,500 DN 1,500
SGBC 36,300 UP 600
Hyosung 81,600 DN 300
LOTTE 39,050 UP 500
AK Holdings 33,250 UP 250
Binggrae 54,800 UP 100
GCH Corp 21,650 UP 250
LotteChilsung 141,000 UP 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,650 UP 50
POSCO 246,000 DN 500
SPC SAMLIP 85,300 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDS 197,000 UP 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 34,350 UP 250
KUMHOTIRE 4,000 DN 55
DB INSURANCE 54,800 DN 2,600
SamsungElec 56,000 0
NHIS 13,100 UP 100
SK Discovery 24,950 DN 200
LS 48,150 UP 550
GC Corp 127,000 UP 1,500
GS E&C 31,750 UP 300
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 31,450 UP 250
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 228,500 0
KPIC 123,500 UP 2,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,740 UP 20
SKC 49,250 UP 1,050
GS Retail 38,800 DN 500
DongkukStlMill 5,840 DN 10
SBC 15,800 UP 300
Hyundai M&F INS 27,750 DN 1,350
TONGYANG 1,405 UP 30
ORION 105,000 UP 2,000
Doosan Bobcat 35,450 UP 1,450
-
1
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
