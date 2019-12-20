KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Ottogi 542,000 DN 14,000
IlyangPharm 21,950 DN 400
DaeduckElec 10,400 0
MERITZ SECU 3,920 UP 5
HtlShilla 86,100 UP 500
Hanmi Science 38,000 UP 200
SamsungElecMech 119,500 UP 1,000
Hanssem 62,700 UP 400
KSOE 125,500 DN 500
Hanwha Chem 19,200 UP 550
OCI 64,000 UP 1,000
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 54,300 DN 400
KorZinc 430,500 UP 5,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,130 UP 20
SYC 50,500 DN 500
HyundaiMipoDock 45,550 DN 900
IS DONGSEO 30,950 DN 100
S-Oil 97,200 UP 500
LG Innotek 136,000 UP 4,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 234,500 UP 7,500
HYUNDAI WIA 50,000 UP 1,150
KumhoPetrochem 76,800 DN 700
Mobis 262,000 UP 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 35,350 UP 300
HDC HOLDINGS 10,950 UP 100
S-1 95,400 DN 800
Hanchem 104,500 0
DWS 29,100 DN 150
UNID 46,900 UP 100
KEPCO 28,000 DN 400
SamsungSecu 39,200 UP 500
SKTelecom 243,500 UP 500
S&T MOTIV 43,250 0
HyundaiElev 69,600 UP 800
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 26,400 DN 100
Hanon Systems 11,350 UP 150
SK 258,500 UP 1,500
DAEKYO 6,110 DN 60
GKL 19,450 UP 300
Handsome 30,950 UP 300
