KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
WJ COWAY 91,800 DN 1,800
LOTTE SHOPPING 137,500 UP 1,500
IBK 12,300 DN 50
KorElecTerm 43,450 DN 300
NamhaeChem 8,300 UP 50
DONGSUH 18,050 UP 50
BGF 5,500 0
SamsungEng 19,500 UP 200
SAMSUNG C&T 108,500 UP 1,000
PanOcean 4,645 UP 145
SAMSUNG CARD 40,550 DN 400
CheilWorldwide 24,550 UP 50
KT 27,300 UP 300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL222000 DN5500
LG Uplus 14,550 UP 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 76,200 DN 200
KT&G 96,900 DN 400
DHICO 5,710 UP 30
LG Display 16,200 UP 100
Kangwonland 29,900 DN 100
NAVER 183,500 UP 4,500
Kakao 150,000 0
NCsoft 539,000 UP 6,000
DSME 27,650 DN 50
DSINFRA 5,580 UP 80
DWEC 4,625 UP 25
Donga ST 114,000 DN 2,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,300 DN 100
CJ CheilJedang 241,500 UP 500
DongwonF&B 221,000 UP 1,500
KEPCO KPS 40,450 DN 350
LGH&H 1,273,000 UP 7,000
LGCHEM 314,500 UP 5,500
KEPCO E&C 20,450 DN 500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 80,700 UP 100
HALLA HOLDINGS 46,600 DN 350
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,900 UP 50
LGELECTRONICS 72,500 0
Celltrion 182,000 UP 1,500
Huchems 22,350 UP 200
(MORE)
