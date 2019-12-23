Number of ferry users between Incheon and 10 Chinese ports tops 1 mln

The Incheon-Shidao route was the busiest with 187,000, trailed by the Incheon-Lianyungang one with 137,000, the Incheon-Weihai one with 130,000, the Incheon-Dandong one with 111,000, the Incheon-Tianjin one with 97,000 and the Incheon-Qingdao one with 87,000.