Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
------------------
Moon to Xi: Tensions on Korean Peninsula not beneficial to China
BEIJING -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in stressed the need to prevent military tensions on the Korean Peninsula from rising again in a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Monday.
"The recent situations, in which dialogue between North Korea and the United States has been suspended and tensions on the Korean Peninsula are being heightened, are not beneficial to both of our countries and North Korea," Moon told Xi in front of pool reporters at the start of their summit in Beijing.
------------------
(2nd LD) Moon, Xi hold summit on N. Korea
BEIJING -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, had bilateral talks in Beijing on Monday amid concerns that North Korea may soon end its moratorium on nuclear and high-profile missile tests.
At the start of the meeting, Moon took note of China's "important role" so far in efforts for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the establishment of peace.
------------------
U.S. takes unusual step of releasing photos of combined drills with S. Korea
SEOUL -- Special forces of South Korea and the United States carried out regular combined drills last month at a South Korean air force base under the scenario of raiding an enemy camp and capturing an agent, apparently targeting North Korea.
According to photos released by the U.S. military, the U.S.' Special Operations Command Korea and South Korea's Special Warfare Command conducted "close quarters battle training" at Kunsan Air Base located in South Korea's western city of Gunsan in November as part of their regular training program
------------------
(LEAD) Korea's exports down 2 pct in first 20 days of December
SEJONG -- South Korea's exports fell 2 percent in the first 20 days of December mainly due to decreased shipments of semiconductors and ships, customs data showed Monday.
The country's exports stood at US$30.4 billion in the Dec. 1-20 period, compared with $31.06 billion in the same period last year, according to the Korea Customs Service.
------------------
S. Korea brings in first Global Hawk unmanned aircraft
SEOUL -- South Korea brought in its first advanced high-altitude unmanned aircraft, Global Hawk, on Monday in a move expected to boost the country's surveillance capabilities against North Korea, officials said.
The RQ-4 Block 30 Global Hawk Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) arrived at an Air Force base in Sacheon on the southern tip of the Korean Peninsula earlier in the day. It is the first of a total of four units that South Korea is purchasing from the United States under a 2011 deal.
------------------
U.S. again flies surveillance aircraft over S. Korea: aviation tracker
SEOUL -- The United States flew another surveillance aircraft over the Korean Peninsula, an aviation tracker said Monday, the latest in a series of flights to monitor North Korea amid growing concerns Pyongyang could launch long-range missiles.
The U.S. Air Force RC-135W Rivet Joint was spotted flying over the peninsula at 31,000 feet, Aircraft Spots said without specifying the exact time of the operation.
------------------
(LEAD) Prosecution requests Cho Kuk's detention in ex-vice mayor's bribery case
SEOUL -- State prosecutors on Monday requested the detention of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk following questionings related to his possible role in ending a presidential inquiry into bribery allegations involving a former Busan vice mayor.
The Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors Office said it has filed for a preliminary warrant to detain Cho, who also served as presidential secretary of civil affairs before taking on the ministerial post, on charges of abuse of authority.
------------------
With deadline approaching, upcoming N. Korea party meeting draws keen attention
SEOUL -- As North Korea is expected to hold a key meeting of the ruling Workers' Party in the coming days, all eyes are on what policy change and action it will take with regard to stalled denuclearization talks with the United States.
The meeting will draw keen attention as the North has threatened to take a "new way" if Washington fails to make a new proposal by the end of the year to salvage the nuclear talks, hinting that it could end diplomacy and revert to provocative behavior.
Gross income for 17 provinces, cities rises 3.2 pct in 2018.
------------------
Gross income for 17 provinces, cities rises 3.2 pct in 2018
SEJONG -- The gross regional domestic product (GRDP) for 17 provinces and major cities in South Korea rose 3.2 percent on-year to 1,900 trillion won (US$1.634 trillion) in 2018, data showed Monday.
Gyeonggi Province's GRDP stood at 474 trillion won last year, with that for Seoul and South Chungcheong Province reaching 422 trillion won and 118 trillion won, respectively, according to the data released by Statistics Korea.
------------------
(END)
